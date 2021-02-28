Farmington Fire Department officials speak on Saturday’s fatal fire

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -For the third time in the past week, a fatal fire has taken place here in Maine.

Last Monday, a 7-year-old girl died in a fire in Lincoln.

Thursday, A 14-year-old boy died in a house fire in Camden.

Saturday, a couple from Farmington were killed in a house fire.

”We’re all deeply saddened by the loss of these two individuals,” said Tim Hardy, Deputy Fire Chief of Farmington Fire Department.

75-year-old William Vincent and his wife, 72-year-old Tomasa Vincent were killed Saturday after a fire engulfed their Farmington home.

“The fire came in roughly around 5:01 Saturday Morning,” said Dep. Chief Hardy.

Public safety officials say the couple were inside their home on Clover Mills Road when the fire erupted.

A local man, who made the initial call to 9-1-1 went into the home and was able to pull Tomasa Vincent out of the home, before succumbing to her injuries later in the day.

“Fortunately, unfortunately there were passerby’s that went by that reported the fire. One of the gentlemen was helping the lady that did get out of the fire, but unfortunately, she did pass later. It’s a big help when you do have assistance from people that drive by and stay once they call and help out,” said Terry Bell, Fire Chief of Farmington Fire Department.

“This particular individual that assisted this lady yesterday morning out of the home, he really is a true hero. If it wasn’t for him, she wouldn’t have gotten out at all. This citizen really went out of his way, especially as fully involved as that residence was when he got there,” added Dep. Chief Hardy.

In light of this week’s fires, officials are reminding Mainers how important fire safety is, especially having working fire detectors in your home.

“This past week has really shown that, if you don’t have them, please go out and get them. I’m sure that any of these fire departments would help their citizens obtain them, if they do need them,” said Dep. Chief Hardy.

