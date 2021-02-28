Farmington couple killed in week’s third fatal fire, officials say

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a Farmington husband and wife were killed Saturday in a fire at their home.

This was the third fatal fire to happen in Maine in the past week.

Public safety officials say first responders learned upon arriving to the Clover Mills Road home that two people were inside at the time of the fire. One of them, an adult female, was able to get out, officials say.

Officials say 72-year-old Tomasa Vincent succumbed to her injuries later in the day at Maine Medical Center.

The other person inside was unable to escape. Officials say the man who died has been identified as 75-year-old William Vincent, of Farmington. Fire marshal investigators were on the scene throughout the morning on Saturday.

Investigators say the fire was caused by combustible material being next to a wood stove.

