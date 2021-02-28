Advertisement

Farmington couple killed in week’s third fatal fire, officials say

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a Farmington husband and wife were killed Saturday in a fire at their home.

This was the third fatal fire to happen in Maine in the past week.

Public safety officials say first responders learned upon arriving to the Clover Mills Road home that two people were inside at the time of the fire. One of them, an adult female, was able to get out, officials say.

Officials say 72-year-old Tomasa Vincent succumbed to her injuries later in the day at Maine Medical Center.

The other person inside was unable to escape. Officials say the man who died has been identified as 75-year-old William Vincent, of Farmington. Fire marshal investigators were on the scene throughout the morning on Saturday.

Investigators say the fire was caused by combustible material being next to a wood stove.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination plan expands next week to those 60 and older
Camden fire claims life of 14-year-old Theodore Hedstrom.
Camden house fire claims life of 14-year-old boy
Lincoln Fire deemed accidental.
Lincoln house fire deemed accidental
File image
Fire officials respond to fatal fire in Farmington, third deadly fire this week in Maine
COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Mills to announce update to Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine plan

Latest News

Lincoln community continues to raise money for family of 7-year-old killed in house fire
Town of Lincoln stepping up in a big way for family of 7-year-old killed in house fire
Camp Capella Polar Dip approaching
Camp CaPella holds 14th Annual Polar Dip
File image
Fire officials respond to fatal fire in Farmington, third deadly fire this week in Maine
A sign outlining the walk's route.
4th Annual Walk for Warmth Held by Husson