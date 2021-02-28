Advertisement

3rd Annual Somerset SnowFest Comes to Close

The Skowhegan event ran for a full week in a change from a traditional weekend.
A gathered crowd prepares to watch the Kids Box Sled Race.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The 3rd annual Somerset SnowFest’s week of festivities came to a close today.

While the event is usually only held over the weekend, the hosts decided to extend it to a full week due to COVID restrictions.

People taking part in this year’s SnowFest could participate in all sorts of activities, from an ice fishing derby to snow art to the fast-paced box sled race, where kids raced sleds of their own design downhill, with over $1,500 worth of prizes being given out.

Due to restrictions, not every event was open to the public, but those that couldn’t be attended were livestreamed on Facebook.

Organizers behind SnowFest say that they were glad they could find a way to hold it safely.

”We’re just really excited, as a group, for Somerset Snowfest to come together and to be able to offer this to the community during this time,” said Justin Spencer, a Resource Manager for Lake George Regional Park. “It was our mission and our goal and we’re really happy that we’re actually here at this point and able to do this for the community and just enjoy it ourselves and look at everybody else enjoy it, what’s going on, and just continue and build for the next years to come.”

For a full list of this year’s activities and where you can watch the livestreams, you can go to somersetsnowfest.org

