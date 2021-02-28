Advertisement

3 Kansas police officers injured by shotgun in vacant home

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered...
Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three police officers were injured by a shotgun blast when they checked out a vacant home in Wichita, Kansas.

Wichita Police said Sunday that a modified, loaded shotgun discharged as the officers entered the home around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined that no one was in the home at the time, but the homeowners had called police suspecting someone was inside after noticing that some windows were open.

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.

Police spokesman Trevor Macy told The Wichita Eagle that investigators are trying to determine whether the shotgun had been rigged to fire when the door opened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Fire officials respond to fatal fire in Farmington, third deadly fire this week in Maine
Maine CDC data as of Feb. 27
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 202 new cases
File image
Farmington couple killed in week’s third fatal fire, officials say
This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup...
Owners of company involved in crash that killed 7 charged
Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination plan expands next week to those 60 and older

Latest News

In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in...
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
Farmington Fatal Fire
Farmington Fire Department officials speak on Saturday’s fatal fire
Web pages used to show information for collecting unemployment insurance in Virginia, right,...
Fraud overwhelms pandemic-related unemployment programs