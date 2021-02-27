Advertisement

Volunteers needed for hospital’s vaccination clinics

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital is seeking volunteers to assist with their vaccination clinics at Northern Maine Community College.

Dawn Roberts, Community Health and Volunteer Coordinator for the hospital, says it takes about 50 people to operate each clinic. She says they welcome individuals and groups who want to donate their time to assist with these events.

“There’s lots of non-clinical roles, as well as clinical roles, but anybody can help out at all. There’s clinical support staff, there’s safety and security, there’s waiting area attendants, and people can do screenings as well that don’t necessarily have any, like, vaccination skills, that sort of thing. So really anybody can help us out with wheelchairs, with helping people in, with wiping down chairs, anything. There’s all kinds of jobs to be had,” says Dawn Roberts, Community Health and Volunteer Coordinator for Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.

Roberts says being a volunteer is a rewarding experience, especially at the vaccination clinics. For more information on how to become a volunteer, visit our website.

For more information or to become a volunteer, call Dawn Roberts at 768-4248 or email dawnroberts@northernlight.org.

