Town of Lincoln stepping up in a big way for family of 7-year-old killed in house fire

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -The tragic loss of Adele Parent has pulled at the heart strings of the tight knit Lincoln Community for the last week.

The seven-year-old passed away in a house fire on Monday.

Since Adele’s passing, the community has stepped up for the family, in more ways than one.

Between Facebook fundraisers and some fundraising events today, all anybody wants to do, is ease the family’s burden.

Folks at Lincoln’s First Congregational Church stepped in to help the family of Adele Parent as soon as they heard about what happened.

”We’re just so deeply saddened by this tragedy,” said Mary Bies, who helped organize the supper at the church.

They organized a takeout, donation-based spaghetti supper on Saturday, with the proceeds going to the family.

“Fire is terrible in itself, and the loss of a child is just something that cannot be explained, and it can’t be fixed. We’re just trying to do our little bit to make the family feel better and help them with finding a new place to live, and all of the things they need,” added Bies.

Before today’s event, Erica Ellis a friend of the family, started a Facebook fundraiser, raising more than 45-thousand dollars.

Ellis says Adele’s school is also taking donations for the family.

“The donations have been unbelievable, both in clothing and household items to get started again, as well as funds. We’re going to set them up a bank account at the bank, so they’ll have it to use as need, and we’re very thankful that the fishing derby is going to contribute to this as well,” said Bies.

Angel Nickerson, whose son Brady died from cancer in 2019, knows the pain of losing a child, and wanted to pitch in as well.

A portion of proceeds from a fishing derby held in Brady’s memory Saturday will go to Parent’s family.

“We had decided that us as a family knows the heartache of it, and if we’re coming up here, we might as well help them also,” said Angel Nickerson, Brady’s mother.

Professional photographer and Lincoln local Roger Stevens is a family friend and is using his platform to help.

“I’ve known Adele since she was a baby, we used to call her “Delly,” and it’s just gotten into my heart, and I can’t seem to get it out. I decided that if I could donate some or my work, we could raise some money,” said Roger Stevens.

Rogers says he’s had people from different states send him checks for his raffle to benefit Parent’s family.

He has raised roughly $1,000.

“It will mean a lot, I mean we’re not going to bring Adele back, but they’ve lost everything, and it’s just got to be miserable. I’m just so happy to see my town come together and do the things they’ve done. It’s a great part about living in a small town like Lincoln. If you’re down, everybody is out there to help you,” added Stevens.

Roger Stevens portraits will be raffled off live next Friday on the Town of Lincoln’s Facebook Page.

The family will be holding a memorial service Monday March first in Bangor.

Friends are invited to visit the family from 6 to 8 PM on Saturday March 6th at the Lamson Funeral Home in Lincoln.

