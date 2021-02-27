Rain and Snow Ends This Evening, Clearing Skies Late

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our storm system from today will push to our north throughout the night. As it does so, the rain and snow will come to an end during the evening hours across the state from west to east. The clouds will then start to dissipate and skies will start to clear out throughout the night. Lows will drop back to the 20s and lower 30s.

High pressure will briefly build in early tomorrow morning with a mixture of sun and clouds Sunday morning. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Another area of low pressure will develop and move in Sunday evening and bring light rain and mix to the region. Most will transition to light rain Sunday night into Monday morning. This system will clear out and sunshine is expected Monday afternoon. Highs will run in the mid 30s to lower 40s. An arctic blast of air moves in Monday night and Tuesday as a cold front passes the state. As this moves in, a few snow squalls are possible otherwise a mixture of sun and clouds on Tuesday. That is not the weather story however. Some of the coldest air of the season will make a brief appearance. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds will gust 30-40 mph making it feel 0° to -15° statewide Tuesday afternoon. It will remain dry on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies, the temperatures will rebound in a big way. Highs will top out in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Tonight: Rain and snow showers early with clearing skies late. Lows will fall back to the 20s and lower 30s. Winds S/SW at 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies early, increasing clouds later in the day. Highs will run in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Rain and mixed showers at night. Winds west at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Morning rain showers. Some clearing for the afternoon. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Very cold with partly cloudy skies. Snow squalls possible. Highs will only top out in the teens to low 20s with winds gusting 30-40 mph. Wind chills values will run 0° to -15° Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs will run in the 30s to low 40s.

