Advertisement

Owners of company involved in crash that killed 7 charged

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup...
This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived. (Miranda Thompson via AP) (KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH, New Hampshire(Associated Press) - The owners of the truck involved in a crash in New Hampshire in June 2019 that killed seven motorcyclists are facing charges of falsifying company driving logs.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Dunyadar Gasanov was indicted on charges of falsification of records, conspiracy to falsify records and making a false statement to a federal investigator.

Dartanayan Gasanov was indicted on a charge of falsification of records.

Dartanayan Gasanov is scheduled to appear in federal court in Springfield later Friday.

Dunyadar Gasanov is wanted by law enforcement.

No defense attorneys were listed in online court records. The West Springfield men owned now-closed Westfield Transport Inc.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camden fire claims life of 14-year-old Theodore Hedstrom.
Camden house fire claims life of 14-year-old boy
Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination plan expands next week to those 60 and older
COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Mills to announce update to Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine plan
Six people were able to escape from a house fire in Pittsfield. One man was transported to a...
Early morning fire injures one in Pittsfield
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC for Friday, February 26th
186 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths reported by Maine CDC

Latest News

The Moosehead Lake Region has seen a boost in tourism throughout the pandemic.
Moosehead Lake Region has seen boost in tourism throughout pandemic
261 mile sled dog journey comes to and end.
261 mile sled dog journey comes to an end in Greenville
Lincoln Fire deemed accidental.
Lincoln house fire deemed accidental
Masks are still essential
Vaccination won’t replace other safety precautions