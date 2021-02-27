Advertisement

Opry live stream to raise money to support people suffering from storms, pandemic

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gray Television is partnering with the Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV Saturday night to raise money to help feed people who have been affected by extreme weather across several states this month and those who are facing food insecurity because of the ongoing pandemic.

All proceeds raised during a live Grand Ole Opry broadcast, set for 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 27, will benefit Feeding America, an organization that supports 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the U.S.

Country artists Chris Janson, Travis Tritt and Hailey Whitters will perform during the live broadcast, hosted by Bobby Bones.

“Food insecurity is something no family should experience,” said Gray President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney. “Our goal is for the powerful combination of Gray’s local stations, the voice of the Grand Ole Opry and Circle’s growing network to have a positive impact for those who so badly need help.”

The event will air on Circle, Gray Television stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and additional TV affiliates. It will also be streamed on this page and on Facebook and YouTube.

“For 95 years, the Grand Ole Opry has always tried to be a source of comfort and support in difficult times,” said Dan Rogers, vice president and executive producer of the Grand Ole Opry. “When Gray Television developed this effort, we enthusiastically lent our support.”

“Circle’s mission is to unite country music fans with storytelling and performances from the artists they love,” said Circle Network General Manager Drew Reifenberger. “Part of this responsibility is to use our platform to rally around important causes that our fans and artists are passionate about as well.”

You can donate here.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camden fire claims life of 14-year-old Theodore Hedstrom.
Camden house fire claims life of 14-year-old boy
Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination plan expands next week to those 60 and older
COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Mills to announce update to Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine plan
Six people were able to escape from a house fire in Pittsfield. One man was transported to a...
Early morning fire injures one in Pittsfield
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC for Friday, February 26th
186 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths reported by Maine CDC

Latest News

Rep. Jared Golden does an interview on Capitol Hill.
Golden one of two House Dems to vote against ‘American Rescue Plan’
The coffin of Captain Sir Tom Moore is carried by members of the Armed Forces during his...
WWII plane fly-past honors Captain Tom Moore at funeral
House passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
House passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
House passes $1.9T pandemic bill on near party-line vote
U.S. health advisers have endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson that's...
FDA greenlights American's third COVID-19 vaccine