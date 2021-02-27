MPA has cancelled wrestling for this school year

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association announcing today it will no have wrestling competitions this school year.

They shared a memo with us which explains the decision.

“It is with deep regret that I inform you of the cancellation of a competitive wrestling season for the 2020-2021 school year. The MPA Wrestling Committee met this morning and reviewed our current status. Prior to the season, we developed guidelines that we hoped would allow for a competitive season in the safest possible manner. The committee did this knowing that the Maine DECD Community Sports Guidelines only allowed for “physically distanced skills and drills” at Level 2 of the “high risk” activity. At the time we were hopeful that after the holiday surge of potential Covid-19 cases things would open up and those guidelines might be revisited. We were encouraged when the NFHS removed their leveling of risk as it pertained to school-based activities. To date, there has been no change in the Community Sports Guidelines, and we have no indication that they will in the near future. We have waited as long as possible to allow for some type of season and a final decision needed to be made. Coaches may continue to work with their wrestlers in the same capacity until the end of the winter sports season on March 12, 2021.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.