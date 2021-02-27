Moosehead Lake Region has seen boost in tourism throughout pandemic

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) -

The Moosehead Lake Region has seen a boost in tourism throughout the pandemic.

And this winter is no exception.

As folks continue to look to get outside, restaurants, lodging, and retail have continued to reap the benefits of more folks coming to the area.

That’s true even with winter weather that’s brought more rain than usual.

Activities like skiing, snowmobiling, and ice fishing are still very popular.

”All of the lodging establishments have been full and busy. Our restaurants with their COVID restricted dining have still been able to operate and keep going. We’ve kept up, we really have. It’s a great place to come and get away from the crowds so people come here. There’s a lot of room here so it still doesn’t get crowded,” said Grace Bardsley, Destination Moosehead Lake.

