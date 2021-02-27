Advertisement

Moosehead Lake Region has seen boost in tourism throughout pandemic

Activities like skiing, snowmobiling, and ice fishing are still very popular.
The Moosehead Lake Region has seen a boost in tourism throughout the pandemic.
The Moosehead Lake Region has seen a boost in tourism throughout the pandemic.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) -

The Moosehead Lake Region has seen a boost in tourism throughout the pandemic.

And this winter is no exception.

As folks continue to look to get outside, restaurants, lodging, and retail have continued to reap the benefits of more folks coming to the area.

That’s true even with winter weather that’s brought more rain than usual.

Activities like skiing, snowmobiling, and ice fishing are still very popular.

”All of the lodging establishments have been full and busy. Our restaurants with their COVID restricted dining have still been able to operate and keep going. We’ve kept up, we really have. It’s a great place to come and get away from the crowds so people come here. There’s a lot of room here so it still doesn’t get crowded,” said Grace Bardsley, Destination Moosehead Lake.

To learn more about what’s offered in the area, you can visit Destination Moosehead Lake’s Facebook Page.

