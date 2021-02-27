Advertisement

Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 202 new cases

The Maine CDC says 338,663 vaccinations have been administered around the state.
Maine CDC data as of Feb. 27
Maine CDC data as of Feb. 27
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says an Oxford County resident is the latest to die with coronavirus.

The state’s death toll is now at 702.

Another 202 cases have been detected in Maine.

Nearly 44,500 total cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

35,058 are confirmed.

Cumberland County is reporting the most new cases with 56.

Penobscot County has 22. Piscataquis County has 14.

Maine CDC data as of Feb. 27
Maine CDC data as of Feb. 27

Of those, 222,405 people received their first shot, while 116,258 have gotten the second dose.

16.55% of the Maine’s population has received the first dose.

Maine COVID-19 vaccinations as of Feb. 27
Maine COVID-19 vaccinations as of Feb. 27(WABI)

