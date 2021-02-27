Increasing Clouds With Rain & Snow Developing Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is located to our south this morning. This is the reason that we will see some sunshine to start the day. However, as the morning progresses, clouds will begin to take over from southwest to northeast. This is due to a weak area of low pressure developing in the Eastern Great Lakes region. This system will eventually move through Northern New England and pass to our north tonight. Along with this, snow and mix will develop across the state this afternoon. Highs will run in the 30s to low 40s. Near the coast this will quickly transition to rain. This rain/snow line will progress north throughout the afternoon and evening making it as far north as Greenville and Millinocket tonight. The precipitation will generally be light to moderate. Light snowfall accumulations expected in the southern half of the state with a coating to an inch or two. Across the north and mountains, 2-5″ of snow expected. This system clears out around or before midnight for most. Some clearing expected late. Lows will only drop back to the 20s and lower 30s.

High pressure will briefly build in early tomorrow morning with a mixture of sun and clouds Sunday morning. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Another area of low pressure will develop and move in Sunday evening and bring light rain and mix to the region. Most will transition to light rain Sunday night into Monday morning. This system will clear out and sunshine is expected Monday afternoon. Highs will run in the mid 30s to lower 40s. An arctic blast of air moves in Monday night and Tuesday as a cold front passes the state. As this moves in, a few snow squalls are possible otherwise a mixture of sun and clouds on Tuesday. That is not the weather story however. Some of the coldest air of the season will make a brief appearance. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds will gust 30-40 mph making it feel 0° to -15° statewide Tuesday afternoon. It will remain dry on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies, the temperatures will rebound in a big way. Highs will top out in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Today: Increasing clouds during the morning with rain and snow developing this afternoon. Snow will transition to rain for much of Central and Southern Maine, with snow north. The precipitation will fall at a light to moderate pace. Highs will top out in the 30s to lower 40s. Winds South at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Rain and snow showers early with some clearing late. Lows will fall back to the 20s and lower 30s. Winds S/SW at 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies early, increasing clouds later in the day. Highs will run in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Rain and mixed showers at night. Winds west at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Morning rain showers. Some clearing for the afternoon. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Very cold with partly cloudy skies. Snow squalls possible. Highs will only top out in the teens to low 20s with winds gusting 30-40 mph. Wind chills values will run 0° to -15° Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs will run in the 30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.