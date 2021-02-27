Advertisement

Golden one of two House Dems to vote against ‘American Rescue Plan’

$1.9 trillion package passed the House early Saturday morning.
Rep. Jared Golden does an interview on Capitol Hill.(Gray DC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WMTW) - Maine Congressman Jared Golden was one of just two Democrats to vote against the “American Rescue Plan” as the massive spending and relief bill passed the House early Saturday morning.

The $1.9 trillion bill is the latest COVID-19 relief plan to move through congress and was identified as a top priority for President Joe Biden when he took office last month.

Golden, who represents Maine’s Second Congressional District, said in a statement that the measures in the bill that address the urgent economic and health needs of Americans are buried “under a mountain of unnecessary or untimely spending.”

“Less than 20 percent of the total spending addresses core COVID challenges that are immediately pressing: funding for vaccine distribution and testing, and emergency federal unemployment programs,” Golden said in the statement. It’s not unreasonable to take a step back and ask ourselves if we are making every dollar count and picking the right priorities.

The congressman said he supported many of those additional provisions but did not think it was appropriate to include them in an emergency spending plan.

The bill includes a new round of economic stimulus checks to Americans making less than $75,000 a year, additional funding to support schools returning to in-person learning and more aid for struggling small businesses.

The plan, which passed the House 219-212 with no Republican support, also includes a measure to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, a piece that will likely not survive the split Senate.

