Fire officials respond to fatal fire in Farmington, third deadly fire this week in Maine

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a fatal fire today in Farmington.

This is the third deadly fire in the state this week, after officials responded to both Lincoln and Camden for fatal fires in the past few days.

Crews responded this morning to the call on Clover Mills Road around 5 a.m.

Officials say 75-year-old William Vincent of Farmington died in the fire.

Another female occupant was able to escape the house before being transported to a nearby hospital.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has been investigating the scene all day and say there is no signs of foul play.

The investigation is still ongoing.

