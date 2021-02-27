Camp CaPella holds 14th Annual Polar Dip

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) -

Some folks in the community were in for a chilly start to their afternoon in Dedham today.

Camp CaPella held their 14th annual Polar Dip, an event to raise funds for their summer camp that serves individuals with disabilities.

Participants had three options to take part in today’s fundraiser. They could do the dip in-person at Camp Capella, take part virtually by sharing a video, or donate directly without taking the dip.

Camp Capella’s Executive Director says that they accept campers regardless of their ability to pay tuition, and today’s event helps give those kids some extra summer fun.

”We’re just thankful for all the support that we get, because we know it’s been a challenging year for folks, and for kids to be able to go to camp,” says Executive Director Harvey Chesley. “In 2020 we weren’t open in our traditional way, and this year we promised our campers we were going to open camp and we’re really excited and this is a great kickoff to get us started.”

For more information on Camp CaPella, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.