Advertisement

Camp CaPella holds 14th Annual Polar Dip

Participants had three options to take part in today’s fundraiser. They could do the dip in-person at Camp Capella, take part virtually by sharing a video, or donate directly without taking the dip.
Camp Capella Polar Dip approaching
Camp Capella Polar Dip approaching
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) -

Some folks in the community were in for a chilly start to their afternoon in Dedham today.

Camp CaPella held their 14th annual Polar Dip, an event to raise funds for their summer camp that serves individuals with disabilities.

Participants had three options to take part in today’s fundraiser. They could do the dip in-person at Camp Capella, take part virtually by sharing a video, or donate directly without taking the dip.

Camp Capella’s Executive Director says that they accept campers regardless of their ability to pay tuition, and today’s event helps give those kids some extra summer fun.

”We’re just thankful for all the support that we get, because we know it’s been a challenging year for folks, and for kids to be able to go to camp,” says Executive Director Harvey Chesley. “In 2020 we weren’t open in our traditional way, and this year we promised our campers we were going to open camp and we’re really excited and this is a great kickoff to get us started.”

For more information on Camp CaPella, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camden fire claims life of 14-year-old Theodore Hedstrom.
Camden house fire claims life of 14-year-old boy
Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination plan expands next week to those 60 and older
COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Mills to announce update to Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine plan
Lincoln Fire deemed accidental.
Lincoln house fire deemed accidental
Six people were able to escape from a house fire in Pittsfield. One man was transported to a...
Early morning fire injures one in Pittsfield

Latest News

File image
Fire officials respond to fatal fire in Farmington, third deadly fire this week in Maine
A sign outlining the walk's route.
4th Annual Walk for Warmth Held by Husson
Rep. Jared Golden does an interview on Capitol Hill.
Golden one of two House Dems to vote against ‘American Rescue Plan’
This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup...
Owners of company involved in crash that killed 7 charged