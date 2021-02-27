Advertisement

Bangor boys and girls beat Brewer to earn top seeds for their pod playoffs

Rams boys needed overtime to clinch the top spot.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High school basketball

BOYS

Bangor 63, Brewer 53, OT

Bucksport 61, Deer Isle-Stonington 58, OT

Camden Hills Regional 77, Belfast Area 48

Ellsworth 63, Mount Desert Island 40

Hermon 57, Foxcroft Academy 48

Maranacook Community 68, Edward Little 52

Medomak Valley 60, Oceanside 45

Messalonskee 58, Erskine Academy 48

Nokomis Regional 64, Maine Central Institute 62

Orono 66, Old Town 58

Penobscot Valley 62, Mattanawcook Academy 40

Searsport District 70, Islesboro Central 23

Spruce Mountain 59, Mt. Blue 54

GIRLS

Bangor 51, Brewer 21

Calais 54, Washington Academy 45

Camden Hills Regional 43, Belfast Area 25

Erskine Academy 40, Messalonskee 36

Gardiner Area 50, Morse 29

Hermon 70, Foxcroft Academy 35

Lawrence 41, Waterville 33

Maranacook Community 46, Edward Little 29

Mt. Blue 41, Spruce Mountain 30

Nokomis Regional 50, Maine Central Institute 46

Oceanside 58, Medomak Valley 33

Searsport District 43, Mount View 31

