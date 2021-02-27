Bangor boys and girls beat Brewer to earn top seeds for their pod playoffs
Rams boys needed overtime to clinch the top spot.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High school basketball
BOYS
Bangor 63, Brewer 53, OT
Bucksport 61, Deer Isle-Stonington 58, OT
Camden Hills Regional 77, Belfast Area 48
Ellsworth 63, Mount Desert Island 40
Hermon 57, Foxcroft Academy 48
Maranacook Community 68, Edward Little 52
Medomak Valley 60, Oceanside 45
Messalonskee 58, Erskine Academy 48
Nokomis Regional 64, Maine Central Institute 62
Orono 66, Old Town 58
Penobscot Valley 62, Mattanawcook Academy 40
Searsport District 70, Islesboro Central 23
Spruce Mountain 59, Mt. Blue 54
GIRLS
Bangor 51, Brewer 21
Calais 54, Washington Academy 45
Camden Hills Regional 43, Belfast Area 25
Erskine Academy 40, Messalonskee 36
Gardiner Area 50, Morse 29
Hermon 70, Foxcroft Academy 35
Lawrence 41, Waterville 33
Maranacook Community 46, Edward Little 29
Mt. Blue 41, Spruce Mountain 30
Nokomis Regional 50, Maine Central Institute 46
Oceanside 58, Medomak Valley 33
Searsport District 43, Mount View 31
