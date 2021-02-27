Advertisement

4th Annual Walk for Warmth Held by Husson

The walk is traditionally held in November, but was moved to February for safety reasons
A sign outlining the walk's route.
A sign outlining the walk's route.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Volunteers walked for a good cause at Husson University this morning.

It was the 4th annual Walk for Warmth, a fundraiser to help families in need of heating assistance during this difficult time.

Volunteers paid $10 to take part, and could choose to walk either one, two, or five mile laps around the university, though donations or purchases of a special Walk for Warmth t-shirt were also accepted.

While the event ran into difficulties with scheduling due to COVID, the student government, the organizers of the event, say that it was too important not to hold.

“I think it’s especially important this year because a lot of people are struggling with the coronavirus,” said Emma Groden, Husson’s Student Body President, “so even though we had to postpone it, it’s normally in November, we figured it was going to do better to do it late than not do it at all.”

Student Government says that between donations, volunteers, and t-shirt sales, they were able to raise almost $1,000 for this year’s walk.

All proceeds will be donated to United Way of Eastern Maine.

