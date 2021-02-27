Advertisement

261 mile sled dog journey comes to an end in Greenville

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A sled dog expedition finally came to an end tonight.

Jonathan Hayes and his sled dog team are finishing a 261 mile trip from the Allagash to Greenville.

It’s all being done to honor a dog named Togo.

He and Balto were the two sled dogs that helped transfer a much needed vaccine to Nome, Alaska back in 1925 for Diphtheria.

Now Balto has gotten much of the glory from that trip but here in Maine is where Togo actually retired.

And the funds raised from this trip will help build a statue of that hero dog down at Poland Springs, Poland being the town where he retired.

Film crews even traveled along with Hayes on his trip and were able to describe some of what he has had to go through.

”A lot of the locals have been amazing in cutting him some trails but now we had 9 inches of snow in one location, 4 in another. Warm conditions which are bad for the dogs, then the slush on the ice, it’s just one thing after the other,” said Jeremy Grant, a videographer on the journey.

Considering the times and our urgency to get vaccine out for the Coronavirus, there’s not a much better time to honor Togo’s efforts.

You can also find out more about the upcoming documentary at thetimbercross.com.

