Advertisement

Vaccination won’t replace other safety precautions

Masks still need to be used for the foreseeable future
Masks are still essential
Masks are still essential(Cordell Wright)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Just because you get vaccinated against COVID-19 doesn’t mean you automatically stop wearing a mask.

Northern Light Health officials say rumors about being able to freely take off masks in public after vaccination are not true.

Mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing will remain important to protect others.

Dr. James Jarvis says while the vaccines are safe and effective, they do not provide 100% protection.

”If somebody else is infected and they breathe on you that could still mean that you get infected but the vaccine will prevent you from having more severe disease. You don’t want to get that because you could spread it to someone else who hasn’t been vaccinated yet.”

Dr. Jarvis says the more people that get vaccinated the better, but mask wearing isn’t going away soon.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Fire Marshal's Office was on scene throughout the day sorting through the rubble,...
UPDATE: One person is dead after early morning fire in Camden
Latest coronavirus numbers being released by the Maine CDC for Thursday, February 25th
24 more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to Maine CDC
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Mills to announce update to Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine plan
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
Mr. Potato Head drops the mister, sort of

Latest News

David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J
A doctor draws a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Northern Light Health assures public that no vaccine is wasted
Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination plan expands next week to those 60 and older
The Maine Department of Education says all counties remain in the green category
All counties still green in school color-coded safety plan in the pandemic