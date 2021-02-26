Advertisement

UMaine’s Porter named finalist for Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year award

One of Eight finalists for new award
UMaine women's hockey goalie seizing moment she has waited years for
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s hockey goalie Loryn Porter has been named a finalist for the 1st Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year award.

She is one of eight finalists for the honor.

Porter has a 1.56 Goals Against Average which ranks 9th in the country. Loryn has a .953 save percentage which is 4th best in the country. She is also 2nd in the nation in saves where the others have not seen nearly as many pucks on net.

