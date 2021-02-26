UMaine’s Millan named America East Player and Defensive Player of the Year, Vachon earns Coach of the Year

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine star Blanca Millan is the America East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Millan has earned both honors before. She currently ranks 16th in the nation in scoring average and 15th in country in steals per game.

UMaine head coach Amy Vachon earned America East Coach of the Year. It’s her 3rd time winning the award.

Blanca landed on both first team all-conference and first team all-defense.

Dor Saar and Anne Simon both made first team all-conference.

Maeve Carroll made second team all-conference.

Fanny Wadling and Kelly Fogarty are on the All-Academic team.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.