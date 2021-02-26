UMaine soccer hopes to establish physical game this weekend at Albany

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s soccer fell in their season opener at Merrimack on Sunday 2-0. The Black Bears had not really been outside yet and they feel like they are reacclimated now. Ready to take on Albany this weekend on the road to get ready for conference play.

“The physicality, you know, just getting back into the competitive side. We compete in training, we are physical in training, nothing like playing against it but there’s nothing like playing against a different color jersey and a different school,” says UMaine head coach Scott Atherley, “That’s going to bring about that element. We expect at Albany will reveal, and force us, to have to be physical.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.