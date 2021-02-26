Advertisement

UMaine soccer hopes to establish physical game this weekend at Albany

Maine at Albany Saturday 3 PM
UMaine soccer hopes to find physicality against Albany this weekend
UMaine soccer hopes to find physicality against Albany this weekend
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 25, 2021
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s soccer fell in their season opener at Merrimack on Sunday 2-0. The Black Bears had not really been outside yet and they feel like they are reacclimated now. Ready to take on Albany this weekend on the road to get ready for conference play.

“The physicality, you know, just getting back into the competitive side. We compete in training, we are physical in training, nothing like playing against it but there’s nothing like playing against a different color jersey and a different school,” says UMaine head coach Scott Atherley, “That’s going to bring about that element. We expect at Albany will reveal, and force us, to have to be physical.”

