Advertisement

UMaine Hockey hopes to close out the regular season with strong play

UMaine at UConn Friday 4 PM
UMaine Hockey hopes to close out the regular season with strong play
UMaine Hockey hopes to close out the regular season with strong play
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine plays at UConn Friday and Saturday at 4 PM both days. The Black bears are currently on a 5 game losing streak after being swept by #1 Boston College last weekend. Head coach Red Gendron feels they will have a good chance to end the slide at UConn.

“UConn is a very heavy team. They play very similar to how we do in terms of physicality and speed,” says UMaine head coach Red Gendron, “We will be in better game condition so to speak, so I don’t anticipate size and speed being the determining factors in this weekends series. I think we match up pretty well with our opponent.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Fire Marshal's Office was on scene throughout the day sorting through the rubble,...
UPDATE: One person is dead after early morning fire in Camden
Latest coronavirus numbers being released by the Maine CDC for Thursday, February 25th
24 more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to Maine CDC
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
Mr. Potato Head drops the mister, sort of
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
AG: Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after charges

Latest News

Harris earns 400th win at Lee as Pandas edge Bangor Christian
Harris earns 400th win at Lee as Pandas edge Bangor Christian
Bangor's Lavoie, Smith earn EMITL shot put championships
Bangor’s Lavoie, Smith earn EMITL shot put championships
UMaine soccer hopes to find physicality against Albany this weekend
UMaine soccer hopes to establish physical game this weekend at Albany
UMaine baseball season opening series canceled again
UMaine baseball has opening weekend series cancelled again