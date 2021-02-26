UMaine Hockey hopes to close out the regular season with strong play

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine plays at UConn Friday and Saturday at 4 PM both days. The Black bears are currently on a 5 game losing streak after being swept by #1 Boston College last weekend. Head coach Red Gendron feels they will have a good chance to end the slide at UConn.

“UConn is a very heavy team. They play very similar to how we do in terms of physicality and speed,” says UMaine head coach Red Gendron, “We will be in better game condition so to speak, so I don’t anticipate size and speed being the determining factors in this weekends series. I think we match up pretty well with our opponent.”

