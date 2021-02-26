UMaine baseball has opening weekend series cancelled again

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine baseball was set to open its season Friday afternoon at Northeastern.

The Black Bears and Huskies have now cancelled their 4 game slate due to weather. Maine has now cancelled two series for this weekend. Coach Derba was prepared for it.

“It’s going to be the same thing every week, right, because we’ve seen it across college sports, even professional sports. You might play not be playing a game one week to the next and then have different opponents. We just have to prepare and be ready to change on the fly. Just be ready to go out and play baseball,” says UMaine head coach Nick Derba, “If not the most excited about a team I have been in a long time, it’s right up there. I’m really excited about the group we have. That’s where the thought of not being able to put this team on the field makes me cringe. We have a really special group of guys, on and off the field, in my mind I’m thinking if these guys don’t play this year I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

