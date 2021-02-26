Sunny & Cold Today, Snow, Mix & Rain Saturday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today. This will give us a nice, sunny Friday. Temperatures will be chilly today with highs in the 20s to near 30°. Skies will start clear tonight then become partly cloudy late as clouds move in ahead of our next weathermaker. Temperatures will range from about 10°-20° from north to south across the state tonight.

Our Saturday will start dry with thickening clouds during the morning hours. Weak low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region is forecast to move quickly through Northern Maine Saturday afternoon and evening. Precipitation is expected to spread west to east across the state during the afternoon, starting as snow for most locations and a mix of rain and snow along the coast. Mix will quickly change to rain along the coast during the afternoon while inland will see snow changing to mix and rain by late afternoon and evening possibly as far north as Greenville and Millinocket while areas further north remain all snow. Temperatures will top off in the 30s to low 40s from north south across the state on Saturday. Precipitation will quickly end from west to east later Saturday evening. Little to no accumulation is expected along the coastline. A slushy coating to 1″ is possible inland with areas north and west of Bangor likely picking up 1″-3″ of snow by the time it winds down. There may be a few spots closer to 4″ from the Greenville area and into the western mountains. Drier and milder weather is expected Sunday with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds as the day progresses. Highs will top off in the 40s Sunday. Another fast-moving system will move through Sunday night and Monday morning giving us another quick shot of some rain and snow Sunday night and early Monday. Any lingering rain or snow showers will move out Monday morning followed by variably cloudy skies for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s Monday. Much colder air will move in on a gusty wind Tuesday. Tuesday will feature partly to mostly sunny with highs only in the teens to low 20s.

Today: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs between 20°-30°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear start then becoming partly cloudy. Lows between 10°-20°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow and mixed rain/snow developing during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Mild with highs in the 40s.

Monday: Rain and snow showers possible during the morning then variably cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and very cold. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

