Advertisement

Northern Light Health assures public that no vaccine is wasted

Precise amount of doses prepared for each day
Vaccine doses
Vaccine doses(WMTV)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Northern Light Health officials are responding to some concerns from the public about the possibility of COVID-19 vaccines being wasted.

They say given the high demand, frozen vaccine lasts much longer than required.

Northern Light Health vaccination clinics carefully keep track of scheduled appointments and the number of people coming through the door.

If a vial gets thawed but not used that day it is the first vial used at the next clinic date, well within the safe use period.

But Dr. James Jarvis says it’s rare to even have a dose or two left over after the last appointment.

The last doses of the day aren’t prepared until the patient arrives.

”It is quite possible that your dose was drawn up as you came in through the main entrance. And by the time you get to the vaccine center it’s prepared and ready for you. That’s how precise we are. At the end of the day there is no vaccine that is wasted. We’re not throwing vials away and we’re certainly not throwing away syringes. We make sure that we use every single dose that we have.”

Dr. Jarvis expects available appointments to fill up quickly again now that the state has expanded eligibility.

Starting Wednesday, those 60 and older will be able to start getting vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Fire Marshal's Office was on scene throughout the day sorting through the rubble,...
UPDATE: One person is dead after early morning fire in Camden
Latest coronavirus numbers being released by the Maine CDC for Thursday, February 25th
24 more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to Maine CDC
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Mills to announce update to Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine plan
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
Mr. Potato Head drops the mister, sort of

Latest News

David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J
Masks are still essential
Vaccination won’t replace other safety precautions
Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination plan expands next week to those 60 and older
The Maine Department of Education says all counties remain in the green category
All counties still green in school color-coded safety plan in the pandemic