Advertisement

Nearly 2,000 child care providers in Maine to get rapid coronavirus testing

The tests can identity the virus in people’s symptoms in 15 minutes.
(Gray tv)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - close to two thousand child care providers in the state will be getting rapid coronavirus testing.

Maine DHHS commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says 1,726 child care providers will be getting Bionex Now COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

She says these childcare providers have the capacity to serve nearly 50,000 children.

The tests can identity the virus in people’s symptoms in 15 minutes.

She says its use can also help preserve the childcare workforce and allow for greater continuity of care for children.

That’s along with reducing the spread of COVID-19 within childcare settings.

“Maine’s effort to support childcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic are having a positive effect. In Maine, 93% of childcare providers are open statewide from a low of just over 50% at the start of the pandemic. Providers have diligently worked to keep children and families safe, resulting in fewer than 10% of all providers, having a single positive case of COVID-19 test within our facility since the start of the pandemic,” said Lambrew.

Lambrew says these are part of the state’s recent purchase of 250,000 Bionex Now rapid antigen tests.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 24
Maine CDC reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths (15 from records review)
The State Fire Marshal's Office was on scene throughout the day sorting through the rubble,...
UPDATE: One person is dead after early morning fire in Camden
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Latest coronavirus numbers being released by the Maine CDC for Thursday, February 25th
24 more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to Maine CDC
Town of Lincoln coming together
Lincoln community comes together for family of 7-year-old killed in house fire

Latest News

Northern Light addresses long distance charges on phone bills for some Mainers trying to make...
Health officials remind people to stay cautious despite decrease in COVID cases
Medical alert system
Medical alert systems provide peace of mind for users
Feds to give community health organizations a boost in Maine
Northern Light
Northern Light Health announces $260 million in community investments last year