Nearly 2,000 child care providers in Maine to get rapid coronavirus testing

Maine (WABI) - close to two thousand child care providers in the state will be getting rapid coronavirus testing.

Maine DHHS commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says 1,726 child care providers will be getting Bionex Now COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

She says these childcare providers have the capacity to serve nearly 50,000 children.

The tests can identity the virus in people’s symptoms in 15 minutes.

She says its use can also help preserve the childcare workforce and allow for greater continuity of care for children.

That’s along with reducing the spread of COVID-19 within childcare settings.

“Maine’s effort to support childcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic are having a positive effect. In Maine, 93% of childcare providers are open statewide from a low of just over 50% at the start of the pandemic. Providers have diligently worked to keep children and families safe, resulting in fewer than 10% of all providers, having a single positive case of COVID-19 test within our facility since the start of the pandemic,” said Lambrew.

Lambrew says these are part of the state’s recent purchase of 250,000 Bionex Now rapid antigen tests.

