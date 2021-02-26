Advertisement

Maine’s Secretary of State testifies before Congress

Bellows testified in favor of a bill to make voting easier.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Secretary of State Shenna Bellows testified Thursday before a U.S. House committee in favor of a bill to make voting easier.

H.R. 1, also called the “For the People Act” would require states to offer same-day and online voter registration.

It would also make absentee voting and voting by mail easier.

The measure would also require states to offer at least 15 days of early voting, send absentee ballots 45 days before Election Day and create online ballot tracking.

“HR 1 is critical, because it eliminates barriers and lifts up the voices of ordinary people in our democracy,” Bellows testified. “HR 1 builds upon tried and true best practices already proven to work in the states, places like Maine, and across the country.”

Testifying virtually, Bellows told the Committee on House Administration that Maine already has many of the bill’s provisions. Plus, the state had 76% turnout of its voting-age population in 2020, the third-best in the United States.

Bellows also said 200 municipalities in Maine deployed ballot drop boxes last year when 62% voted by absentee ballot.

