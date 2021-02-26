Maine to get largest number of COVID-19 vaccines yet next week

Maine (WABI) - Good news when it comes to Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination supply.

The state will be getting the largest number of dose yet next week.

This news plus the possibility of a third vaccine being approved soon has state officials hinting at expanding vaccination eligibility to 65 to 69 year old’s along with clinic locations.

That could include possible drive-thru vaccine sites in the state.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the state will be getting more than 38,000 first doses of Moderna and Pzifer vaccines.

He says this is the most the state has received at once.

Shah says additionally, if the FDA issues an emergency-use authorization for Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine, Maine could start seeing that vaccine next week

“With all of that information, a series of discussions about where we go from here. All of these things, volume, type instability, expand the range of options that we have in Maine for where we go next. in our vaccination journey. I suspect that Governor Mills will have much more to say about this topic in the very near future,” said Shah.

“We have potentially new opportunities for vaccination with new vaccines coming online. So, because of the observation period for the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna, there’s been a reluctance here to do drive thru vaccinations because can you really effectively monitor somebody who’s in a parking lot? That could change with the J&J vaccine approval. That’s one good example of a way that a new vaccine with a different type of usage could mean drive-up clinics throughout Maine, which would be, I think, a real plus for some of our more remote areas,” said Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner of the Maine DHHS.

We asked Shah and DHHS commissioner Lambrew today about open spots in shot clinics like the Cross Center in Bangor and if those in the 65 to 69 age bracket could take those slots.

Shah said yes it is with the potential of vaccine supply shipments expanding in the state.

He said they have been in active discussions with governor mills office and he expects her to say more soon.

for now only those 70 and older are eligible.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.