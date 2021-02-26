Advertisement

Maine Senate confirms nomination of DEP commissioner

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Senate has unanimously confirmed the nomination of acting Department of Environment Commissioner Melanie Loyzim, who’s taking the job on a permanent basis.

Her confirmation was one of more than 50 nominations considered for posts ranging from the judiciary to the Maine Turnpike Authority to the Maine Board of Education.

The confirmation votes mark the first time all the senators have gathered together since December.

