Lincoln house fire deemed accidental

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - State officials say a fire that killed a 7-year-old girl in Lincoln late Monday night was accidental.

Lt. Troy Gardner with the Fire Marshal’s Office says the family had electrical work done at the house on Taylor Street several days ago that was not up to code.

He says a plastic container holding kerosene next to a kerosene heater likely failed then leaked into a downstairs bedroom.

That was the room of 7-year-old Adele Parent, who died in the fire.

She was trapped in the home.

Two children and three adults were able to make it out.

The family will be holding a memorial service Monday March first at 5 p.m. at the Crosspoint Church of Bangor.

Friends are invited to visit the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday March 6th at the Lamson Funeral Home in Lincoln.

A Facebook Fundraiser started by a family friend has surpassed $45,000.

