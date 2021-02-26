Harris earns 400th win at Lee as Pandas edge Bangor Christian

Lee, Maine (WABI) - Lee boys basketball defeated Bangor Christian Thursday night 46-42 to earn head coach Randy Harris his 400th career victory.

“This is my 37th season and what I’m particularly proud of, is not the 400 wins, but that I’ve been at the same school for 37 years,” says Lee head boys basketball coach Randy Harris, “It’s been the only job I’ve ever had. I graduated from this high school, I live in this town, this is my community. These are my kind of people you know. I like to think that I’m not the smartest coach on the planet but I’m a hard worker. You saw the kids today, I have been fortunate enough to coach 37 years. I’ve just had hardnose kids who get after it. Play the game the right way and I’m just proud.”

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES

BOYS

Forest Hills Consolidated 94, Mt. Abram 71

Hampden Academy 65, John Bapst Memorial 50

Lee Academy 46, Bangor Christian 42

Nokomis Regional 57, Hermon 50, OT

Penquis Valley 49, Central 47

Schenck 78, Stearns 59

Washington Academy 69, Calais 58

Winslow 39, Skowhegan Area 38

Winthrop 71, Richmond 35

GIRLS

Cony 60, Madison Area Memorial 29

Greenville 46, Penquis Valley 29

Hampden Academy 47, John Bapst Memorial 22

Hermon 73, Nokomis Regional 41

Katahdin 49, Central Aroostook 43

Messalonskee 51, Mt. Blue 35

Mount Desert Island 31, Ellsworth 24

South Aroostook Community 65, Houlton 36

Winthrop 71, Richmond 35

