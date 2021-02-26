Harris earns 400th win at Lee as Pandas edge Bangor Christian
Harris has coached at Lee for 37 years.
Lee, Maine (WABI) - Lee boys basketball defeated Bangor Christian Thursday night 46-42 to earn head coach Randy Harris his 400th career victory.
“This is my 37th season and what I’m particularly proud of, is not the 400 wins, but that I’ve been at the same school for 37 years,” says Lee head boys basketball coach Randy Harris, “It’s been the only job I’ve ever had. I graduated from this high school, I live in this town, this is my community. These are my kind of people you know. I like to think that I’m not the smartest coach on the planet but I’m a hard worker. You saw the kids today, I have been fortunate enough to coach 37 years. I’ve just had hardnose kids who get after it. Play the game the right way and I’m just proud.”
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES
BOYS
Forest Hills Consolidated 94, Mt. Abram 71
Hampden Academy 65, John Bapst Memorial 50
Lee Academy 46, Bangor Christian 42
Nokomis Regional 57, Hermon 50, OT
Penquis Valley 49, Central 47
Schenck 78, Stearns 59
Washington Academy 69, Calais 58
Winslow 39, Skowhegan Area 38
Winthrop 71, Richmond 35
GIRLS
Cony 60, Madison Area Memorial 29
Greenville 46, Penquis Valley 29
Hampden Academy 47, John Bapst Memorial 22
Hermon 73, Nokomis Regional 41
Katahdin 49, Central Aroostook 43
Messalonskee 51, Mt. Blue 35
Mount Desert Island 31, Ellsworth 24
South Aroostook Community 65, Houlton 36
Winthrop 71, Richmond 35
