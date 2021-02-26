Governor Mills to announce update to Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine plan

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills will announce update to Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine plan.

She’ll host a virtual news conference Friday at 1p.m. Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr. Jeanne Lambrew, and Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Nirav D. Shah, will join Governor Mills.

During Thursday’s CDC briefing, Shah and Lambrew hinted at expanding vaccination eligibility to those 65 to 69 year old, along with clinic locations. Right now Mainers 70 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 shots.

The news comes as the possibility of a third vaccine will be approved by the federal government.

You can see today’s news conference on WABI TV5, as well as on wabi.tv and our Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.