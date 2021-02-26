Fair & Cold Tonight, Afternoon Snow, Mix & Rain Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought the sunny, breezy and cold conditions to Maine today will slip off to our southeast this evening. After a clear start tonight, clouds will increase across our region as a storm moving northeast through the Ohio River Valley pushes moisture up into New England. The storm will bring a mixed bag of precipitation back to Maine for tomorrow afternoon and evening. Over southern and coastal Maine any snow tomorrow afternoon will quickly mix with and then change to rain as a southerly surface wind brings milder air into our area. Much of central and especially northern parts of Maine will likely see much of the precipitation tomorrow afternoon and evening fall as snow, with some rain likely briefly mixing with the snow later in the evening before the precipitation tapers off. At this time, it appears that southern and coastal Maine will see one inch or less of snow later Saturday and Saturday night, with areas north and west of the Bangor Region likely picking up a few inches of wet snow, with some of the higher elevations well north and west of Bangor likely receiving 3 to 5″.

A weak bubble of high pressure will bring mainly dry and milder than normal conditions to Maine Sunday. Another fast-moving storm will likely bring rain and some snow back to the Pine Tree State later Sunday night through part of Monday. A strong arctic cold front will trigger a period of snow showers and possible heavier snow squalls later Monday night and Tuesday morning as it moves southeast through New England. A strong and gusty northwest breeze on the backside of the cold front will usher a frigid airmass into our area for Tuesday and Tuesday night, with temps quickly moderating back to more seasonable levels on Wednesday.

Tonight: Mainly clear then increasing clouds late, with a light wind and low temps in the mid-single numbers to mid-teens..

Saturday: Becoming cloudy, afternoon and evening rain and snow, with a southerly breeze between 8 and 18 mph and high temps in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a variable wind around 10 mph and high temps in the upper 30s north and 40s south.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with rain and snow showers and high temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, blustery and colder, scattered snow showers and possible heavier snow squalls, with high temps in the teens north and low to mid-20s south.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with highs in the 30s.

