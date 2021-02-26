Early morning fire injuries one in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Pittsfield Fire Captain Don Chute says a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital with burns to his hands and arms after a fire in the early morning hours on Friday.

Chute says they don’t believe the man’s injuries are life-threatening.

Crews were called to the home on North Main Street in Pittsfield just after 1:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the second floor.

All six people inside were able to make it out. Six cats were living there, too. All but one survived.

Officials believe the fire started around a chimney on the second floor. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to confirm that initial finding.

“You really need to be paying attention to your chimneys,” Captain Chute advised. “Make sure you’re getting them clean between hot and the cold weather. That doesn’t mean that if you’ve had your chimney cleaned in the last month that it doesn’t need to be looked at.”

Chute says the incident could have been much worse.

“They were lucky somebody was awake,” he said. “They did not have any smoke detectors, at least working smoke detectors. It’s not just batteries in them now. They should have a little test button and everybody should be spending a little time, every two weeks or month, testing to make sure those batteries are working.”

While there is extensive damage, the home isn’t considered a total loss at this time.

