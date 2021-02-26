Advertisement

Camden house fire claims life of 14-year-old boy

Authorities also say house fire in Lincoln that killed 7-year-old girl was accidental
Camden fire claims life of 14-year-old Theodore Hedstrom.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have now identified a 14-year-old boy as the person who died in a house fire in Camden early Thursday morning, pending DNA confirmation.

Lt. Troy Gardner with the Maine State Fire Marshal’s office said in a news conference Friday Theodore Hedstrom was found sleeping in an area where the fire started. He said three people were in the home at the time of the fire.

Two adults are still hospitalized with injuries. No names have been released.

Gardner says the cause of the fire is still under investigation but it is believed to be accidental.

Crews from several towns were called in just after 1 a.m. on Mount Battie Street in Camden.

Officials say initial reports were that one person was still inside.

Gardner also said during the news conference a second fire that killed a 7-year-old girl in Lincoln earlier this week was accidental.

Adele Parent was trapped in the home on Taylor Street by intense heat and smoke.

Two other children and three adults were able to make it out.

Maria Libby, Superintendent of Camden Schools, says social workers and guidance counselors will be on hand in the coming days to help students and staff in that community.

If you wish to access the schools support network, you can call the high school guidance office by calling 236-7800, ext 3361.

Counselors at Camden Rockport Middle School can be reached by calling the Main Office, 236-7805.

Counselors at Camden Rockport Elementary School can be reached by calling the Main Office, 236-7809.

