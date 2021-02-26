Bangor’s Lavoie, Smith earn EMITL shot put championships

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - PVC-Eastern Maine Indoor Track League - 2/25/2021 to 2/27/2021 2021 Championship EMITL Facilities Girls Shot Put Finals 1, Camden Lavoie, BAN, 37-08. 2, Karessa Anderson, BRW, 32-02. 3, Claire Henry, BRW, 31-04.75. 4, Chelsey Cote, OT, 31-00.75. 5, Morgan Martin, BRW, 30-10.50. 6, Logan Closson, MDI, 29-07. 7, Madilyn Baker, OT, 27-04.25. 8, Emma Frost, CEN, 25-08.25. 9, Abigail Look, BRW, 25-06.75. 10, Georgianna Logan, MDI, 25-01. 11, Morgan Downs, BRW, 24-11. 12, Alexis Wardwell, BUC, 24-10.50. 13, Aliyah Goldsmith, CEN, 24-06.75. 14, Ariana Brown, CEN, 24-05. 15, Madyson Redding, OT, 23-11.25. 16, Eliza McPhee, OT, 23-02.50. Boys Shot Put 1, Maxxwell Smith, BAN, 47-08.50. 2, Archer Hill, MDI, 45-05.75. 3, Jacob Smith, BRW, 41-10.25. 4, Dylan Greenlaw, BRW, 41-03. 5, Duane Tibbetts, OT, 40-07.50. 6, Ethan Harkins, MDI, 40-01. 7, Caleb Thibodeau, BRW, 39-11.50. 8, Stephen Cummings, BRW, 37-06.50. 9, Caleb Seymour, BRW, 37-04. 10, Colby Largay, BRW, 36-03.75. 11, Brandon Van Hall, BRW, 33-08.50. 12, Aaden Lane, FOX, 33-01. 13, Justin Bishop, OT, 32-06.50. 14, Ethan LeClair, OT, 32-04. 15, Jorden Cote, OT, 30-07. 16, Nick Higgins, OT, 27-10.

Upcoming

Friday, 3:15 pm- Boys High Jumpers. Top 15 qualifiers.

Location: Center Street Gym, 261 Center Street in Brewer.

Friday, 6:15 pm- Girls High Jumpers. Top 15 qualifiers.

Location: Center Street Gym, 261 Center Street in Brewer.

Saturday, 12:00 pm- Distance Races. Mile Run then 800 m.

Location: Cameron Stadium in Bangor.

Saturday, time TBA- Distance Jumps (Standing Broad and Stride Jumps). Top 16 qualifiers in each boys and girls sections.

Location: TBA. Aiming for Bangor High School, Red Barry Gym. If not, it will be at Brewer Community School at 92 Pendleton Street.

