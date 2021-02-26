Advertisement

All counties still green in school color-coded safety plan in the pandemic

The Maine Department of Education says all counties remain in the green category(WABI)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - All counties remain green in the Maine Department of Education’s color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic.

Two weeks ago, Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford, and York Counties moved from yellow back to a green status.

Education officials say over the last month, the rate of new cases for school staff or students is 25 per 10,000, nearly 70 percent lower than a new case rate of 81 per 10,000 for the general population.

Green indicates it’s safe for in-person learning, yellow suggests a hybrid model, red calls for remote learning.

The next Education Department update will be in two weeks, March 12.

