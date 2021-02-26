Advertisement

186 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths reported by Maine CDC

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC for Friday, February 26th
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC for Friday, February 26th(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 186 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in our state, according to the CDC.

No new deaths to report.

That leaves total deaths in our state at 701.

There are 44,295 total cases since the pandemic began, of those 34,952 are now confirmed by the CDC.

22 patients with coronavirus are in critical care at hospitals around the state. 8 are current on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases(WABI TV)

Penobscot County recording 21 more cases.

Kennebec and Knox counties each with 5 additional cases.

Lincoln, Franklin, Somerset, Waldo and Washington counties all with just one new case each.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

