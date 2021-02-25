Advertisement

University of Maine receives innovation award

Using its ticketing system, UMaine was able to monitor in real time individuals who had been...
Using its ticketing system, UMaine was able to monitor in real time individuals who had been selected for testing and engage in immediate follow-up in the case of missed appointments.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The ticketing firm, Paciolan, has recognized the University of Maine with its Innovation of the Year award, for the school’s use of its ticketing system to streamline the process for COVID-19 testing on campus.

The program is typically used for issuing tickets for patrons of the Collins Center for the Arts and Black Bear Athletics. It was re-engineered to support UMaine asymptomatic testing by systematically scheduling participants. As a result, UMaine was able to monitor in real time individuals who had been selected for testing and engage in immediate follow-up in the case of missed appointments.

“We’re very proud to be representing the University of Maine in this way,” said Daniel Williams, Executive Director for the Collins Center. “And this is a just a small part of a much, much bigger testing effort, but this was our small role that helps with the testing efforts both last fall and continuing into the spring.

The Collins Center hopes to to soon be going back to using its ticketing program for performances at the venue.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 24
Maine CDC reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths (15 from records review)
The State Fire Marshal's Office was on scene throughout the day sorting through the rubble,...
UPDATE: One person is dead after early morning fire in Camden
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Latest coronavirus numbers being released by the Maine CDC for Thursday, February 25th
24 more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to Maine CDC
Town of Lincoln coming together
Lincoln community comes together for family of 7-year-old killed in house fire

Latest News

Bentley Goodwin is thanked for buying a Sherriff Deputy's lunch.
Carmel boy receives recognition for his kindness towards a Sheriff’s Deputy
Officials at Northern Light Health say the urge to eat is way to comfort or distract yourself...
Stress-eating during the pandemic can lead to eating disorders if left unchecked
Sen. Susan Collins discusses impeachment vote, Republican party
Senator Collins calls on officials to ease U.S. border restrictions
New bill looks to regulate birch syrup industry.
Birch Syrup industry gets recognition with newly proposed bill