University of Maine receives innovation award

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The ticketing firm, Paciolan, has recognized the University of Maine with its Innovation of the Year award, for the school’s use of its ticketing system to streamline the process for COVID-19 testing on campus.

The program is typically used for issuing tickets for patrons of the Collins Center for the Arts and Black Bear Athletics. It was re-engineered to support UMaine asymptomatic testing by systematically scheduling participants. As a result, UMaine was able to monitor in real time individuals who had been selected for testing and engage in immediate follow-up in the case of missed appointments.

“We’re very proud to be representing the University of Maine in this way,” said Daniel Williams, Executive Director for the Collins Center. “And this is a just a small part of a much, much bigger testing effort, but this was our small role that helps with the testing efforts both last fall and continuing into the spring.

The Collins Center hopes to to soon be going back to using its ticketing program for performances at the venue.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.