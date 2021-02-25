The birth of Bangor: how the city was named 230 years ago

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The City of Bangor officially got its name 230 years ago today.

The date - February 25, 1791.

Long before the great fire of 1911, before it became the lumber capital of the world, the fledgling community was home to fewer than 700 residents.

Then known as the Plantation of Kenduskeag, locals sent Reverend Seth Noble to Boston with instructions to incorporate the settlement under the name of Sunbury.

How the Reverend ended up providing a different name isn’t known for sure, but there is a common tale.

”The urban legend goes that when the paperwork was being filled out one of the clerks asked him what’s it called? But he had been whistling a little tune and it was the hymn “Bangor” so when he took “what’s the name” he took it as what’s the name of the song not what’s the name of the city.”

It’s not the only notable date for Bangor this month. The town became the City of Bangor on February 12th, 1834.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.