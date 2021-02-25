Stress-eating during the pandemic can lead to eating disorders if left unchecked

(WABI) - During the pandemic, millions of people have turned to stress eating and snacking.

Officials at Northern Light Health say the urge to eat is a way to comfort or distract yourself from an unwanted emotion. Continuing to eat this way can lead to eating disorders. They say to try and be aware if food cravings come about from real hunger.

If not, take time to pause and try to find a different outlet for emotion other than food.

“Eating disorders thrive in anxious environments,” said Sara Porter, Clinical Supervisor of the Outpatient Pediatric Unit at Northern Light Health, “And right now, because of the pandemic, I think everyone is experiencing some level of anxiety, so we’re seeing a lot of eating disorders emerge.”

For more information or for help with an eating disorder, contact Acadia Hospital’s Behavioral Health center by going to www.northernlighthealth.org/Services.

