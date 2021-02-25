Fire destroys Camden home, several people reportedly injured
Flames engulfed a home and a couple of cars early Thursday morning
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WMTW) - Four people taken to the hospital and one person Is unaccounted for after fire burned a home in Camden early Thursday morning.
Firefighters called to Mt. Battie Street just after 1 a.m.
When they arrived, flames were shooting from the entire home.
The fire destroyed two cars parked in front as well.
A neighbor told our affiliate WMTW, they awoke to hear screams for help and saw a man with what appeared to be burn injuries.
Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office are headed to the scene.
We have a crew on the way as well and will bring you updated information as it becomes available.
