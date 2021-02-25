Advertisement

Fire destroys Camden home, several people reportedly injured

Flames engulfed a home and a couple of cars early Thursday morning
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WMTW) - Four people taken to the hospital and one person Is unaccounted for after fire burned a home in Camden early Thursday morning.

Firefighters called to Mt. Battie Street just after 1 a.m.

When they arrived, flames were shooting from the entire home.

A neighbor told our affiliate WMTW, they awoke to hear screams for help and saw a man with what appeared to be burn injuries.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office are headed to the scene.

We have a crew on the way as well and will bring you updated information as it becomes available.

