Fire destroys Camden home, several people reportedly injured

CAMDEN, Maine (WMTW) - Four people taken to the hospital and one person Is unaccounted for after fire burned a home in Camden early Thursday morning.

Camden house engulfed in flames (Gray tv)

Firefighters called to Mt. Battie Street just after 1 a.m.

When they arrived, flames were shooting from the entire home.

The fire destroyed two cars parked in front as well.

A neighbor told our affiliate WMTW, they awoke to hear screams for help and saw a man with what appeared to be burn injuries.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office are headed to the scene.

We have a crew on the way as well and will bring you updated information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.