Senator Collins calls on officials to ease U.S. border restrictions

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins has called on the Department of Homeland Security to ease non-essential travel restrictions across the U.S.- Canada border.

Collins says the border closure has created significant disruptions for people and businesses in those local communities.

She says the risk of spreading COVID-19 is lower for many rural border areas then elsewhere, and border closures should reflect the local risk levels of COVID-19.

Her full statement is here: “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, strict travel restrictions at land ports of entry between the United States and Canada have been in effect for nearly one calendar year. While I appreciate the need to limit nonessential travel into the United States in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19, these restrictions should reflect the localized risk levels along our border, and allow for certain common-sense exceptions, such as visits among close relatives or day-to-day local commerce in low-COVID-19 transmission areas.”

