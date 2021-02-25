Sen. Collins co-sponsoring legislation to expand rural broadband access
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins is co-sponsoring legislation that would provide up to 15-billion dollars in matching grants to help expand rural broadband access.
Collins says the grants would be used to help states and state-approved entities build infrastructure to bring high-speed broadband directly to underserved areas.
Federal funding would be matched through public-private partnerships between broadband service providers and states.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.