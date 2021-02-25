Advertisement

Sen. Collins announces over $601 million in PPP loans heading too Maine small employers

Businesses across Maine getting much needed PPP Loans
Businesses across Maine getting much needed PPP Loans
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local businesses across Maine are getting some much-needed assistance.

Wednesday, Sen. Susan Collins announced that more than 85-hundred Maine small employers have been approved for a total of more than $601 million in forgivable PPP loans.

The money comes from Paycheck Protection Program, which reopened last month.

Starting today, under a new Biden Administration policy, there will be a two-week period during which only businesses with fewer than 20 employees may apply for a PPP loan.

Collins says the latest numbers show that nearly 1,000 small businesses in Maine have received nearly $50 million in just one week.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Lincoln claims life of 7 year old girl
Town of Lincoln coming together
Lincoln community comes together for family of 7-year-old killed in house fire
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 23
Maine CDC reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 24
Maine CDC reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths (15 from records review)
Bucksport Town Council preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Town of Bucksport preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel dangerous building

Latest News

Sen. Collins co-sponsoring legislation to expand rural broadband access
Sen. Collins co-sponsoring legislation to expand rural broadband access
Belfast VFW is in need of a new building.
Belfast VFW needs your help getting a new building or area veterans and the community could suffer
Short-term rentals are currently not allowed in the city of Bangor.
City of Bangor holds virtual public listening session regarding short-term rentals
Healthy Acadia's recovery coaches are playing a key role in helping people beat addiction all...
Recovery coaches play key role in coming back from addiction