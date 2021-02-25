Advertisement

Rep. Greene posts gender sign in response to Newman’s trans pride flag

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sign war is brewing outside the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It all started when the GOP lawmaker from Georgia attacked an LGBTQ rights bill.

Rep. Marie Newman, who works in a neighboring office, then installed a transgender pride flag outside her door.

In a tweet, the Democratic lawmaker from Illinois said Greene can look at it every time she opens her door.

In response, Greene posted a sign saying, “There are two genders: male and female.”

Earlier this week, Greene called the equality act a direct attack on God’s creation.

Greene’s comments have gotten her in trouble in the past.

The House voted to strip her of her committee assignments earlier this month because of comments she has made supporting conspiracy theories.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 24
Maine CDC reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths (15 from records review)
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
The fire destroyed two cars parked in front as well.
One person is dead after early morning fire in Camden
Town of Lincoln coming together
Lincoln community comes together for family of 7-year-old killed in house fire
A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park

Latest News

The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
Group asks Supreme Court justices to ban use of race in college admissions
Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich., testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural...
Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Granholm as energy secretary
The sweeping proposal from state Sen. Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point, comes after the Dallas...
Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin
Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga offers $500K after dog walker shot, dogs stolen
Acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman responds to reports the police force was...
Capitol Police Chief: No intelligence provided to police about attack