Old Town’s Miller voted UMaine football captain by teammates
UMaine posted announcement on social media
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football sharing former Old Town star Andre Miller has been voted its offensive team captain this year. Big congrats to Dre. Deshawn Stevens will be the defensive captain this spring. Andre has had a long road to this point. Coach Charlton also announced this week Miller will be back with the team in the fall thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.
