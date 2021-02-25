Advertisement

Old Town’s Miller voted UMaine football captain by teammates

UMaine posted announcement on social media
Old Town's Miller named UMaine football captain
Old Town's Miller named UMaine football captain
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football sharing former Old Town star Andre Miller has been voted its offensive team captain this year. Big congrats to Dre. Deshawn Stevens will be the defensive captain this spring. Andre has had a long road to this point. Coach Charlton also announced this week Miller will be back with the team in the fall thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Lincoln claims life of 7 year old girl
Town of Lincoln coming together
Lincoln community comes together for family of 7-year-old killed in house fire
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 23
Maine CDC reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 24
Maine CDC reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths (15 from records review)
Bucksport Town Council preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Town of Bucksport preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel dangerous building

Latest News

OTO hockey beats Bangor
OTO hockey beats Bangor
Maine baseball opener back on this weekend now against Northeastern
Maine baseball opener back on this weekend now against Northeastern
Forest Hills Desjardins joins rare company of 2000 point scorers
Forest Hills’ Desjardins joins rare company of 2000 point scorers
Bangor, Brewer open high school season with wins
Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball semifinalists and all-stars announced