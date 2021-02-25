Old Town’s Miller voted UMaine football captain by teammates

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football sharing former Old Town star Andre Miller has been voted its offensive team captain this year. Big congrats to Dre. Deshawn Stevens will be the defensive captain this spring. Andre has had a long road to this point. Coach Charlton also announced this week Miller will be back with the team in the fall thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

After a team vote, it was determined that @Dags647 and @Dre_Miller6 will serve the Black Bears as team captains for the 2021 spring season!



Congratulations 6️⃣ and 1️⃣0️⃣‼️#BlackBearNation | #ChampionshipMentality | #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/A7ESjPgtab — Maine Football (@BlackBearsFB) February 24, 2021

