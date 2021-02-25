Advertisement

Maine revenues exceeding revised projections

Administrative and Financial Services Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa credited utilization of relief funding and success in battling COVID-19 among the reasons for revenue being on “relatively stable footing.”
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Officials say Maine’s revenues surpassed the state’s revised projections by 25% in January and are running 6.6% ahead for the first seven months of the fiscal year.

She said the revenue figures a promising but she said the agency is being cautious and monitoring developments.

